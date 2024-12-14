Cuba Gripped by Fuel Crisis Amid Worsening Energy Woes

Cubans, already struggling with extended blackouts, now confront a critical fuel shortage. Many gas stations have been closed for days, leaving motorists stranded and creating long queues at the pumps in Havana.

Drivers like Armando Corrales have been waiting extensively, with some even sleeping in their cars to maintain their place in line. The crisis follows recent nationwide blackouts, spurring school and business closures.

The Cuban government has linked the fuel shortage to the U.S. trade embargo, which complicates financial operations, and reduced oil shipments from allies, including a 44% decrease from Venezuela. Efforts to sell fuel in dollars have also faltered, with extreme lines persisting even at premium prices.

