Cuba Gripped by Fuel Crisis Amid Worsening Energy Woes

Cuba faces a severe fuel shortage following months of blackouts. Gas stations are closed, leading to long lines as fuel supply dwindles. The crisis is exacerbated by reduced shipments from allies like Venezuela, and compounded by the U.S. trade embargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 14-12-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 02:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Cubans, already struggling with extended blackouts, now confront a critical fuel shortage. Many gas stations have been closed for days, leaving motorists stranded and creating long queues at the pumps in Havana.

Drivers like Armando Corrales have been waiting extensively, with some even sleeping in their cars to maintain their place in line. The crisis follows recent nationwide blackouts, spurring school and business closures.

The Cuban government has linked the fuel shortage to the U.S. trade embargo, which complicates financial operations, and reduced oil shipments from allies, including a 44% decrease from Venezuela. Efforts to sell fuel in dollars have also faltered, with extreme lines persisting even at premium prices.

