Opposition MPs Demand Urgent Relief for Landslide-Hit Wayanad

Opposition MPs, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested at Parliament, demanding relief for landslide-devastated Wayanad. Priyanka emphasized the government's alleged denial of aid due to politics, urging immediate action. The protest highlights urgent needs for Wayanad's rehabilitation following Kerala's deadliest landslide that took over 300 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:39 IST
Opposition MPs from Kerala including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stages protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Members of Parliament from Kerala, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at the Makar Dwar of Parliament. Their demonstration called for a relief package for the landslide-devastated Wayanad region. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, alongside party MP KC Venugopal and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, were seen holding banners demanding justice and aid.

Addressing reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the central government's refusal to allocate a special package for Wayanad. She asserted that there should be no discrimination in providing disaster relief, accusing the government of politicizing aid distribution. Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that despite similar devastation in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, the central government allegedly denies necessary support.

On December 3, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Kerala MPs met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate aid for Wayanad's affected population. With over 300 lives lost in the landslide, which severely impacted areas like Mundakkai and Chooralmala, the urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the area included an aerial survey and a review of ongoing relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

