Sarsi Island Resort: Madhya Pradesh's New Tourism Gem Debuts

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officially opened the Sarsi Island Resort in Shahdol district, Rewa Division, on Saturday, envisioning its role as a key player on the international tourism stage. Situated in the picturesque backwater region of Bansagar Dam, the resort promises to draw global attention.

The resort's inauguration was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and state tourism minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi. CM Yadav expressed his enthusiasm through a social media post, envisioning the resort as a new beacon of natural beauty to enhance Madhya Pradesh's global tourism identity.

Following the inauguration, CM Yadav experienced the resort's offerings firsthand with an electric boat ride. He emphasized the government's dedication to unveiling new attractions, marking the opening as part of a significant year-long initiative celebrating the government's tenure.

Further, CM Yadav highlighted the dual role of the resort, serving both residents and tourists to witness the state's breathtaking landscapes. Incorporating ongoing projects like the Ratapani Tiger Reserve, the government aims to promote a positive outlook towards tourism development, benefiting the region economically and culturally.

