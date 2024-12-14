Chandigarh Congress Protests Against Electricity Department Privatization

On Saturday, tensions escalated in Chandigarh as police arrested several Congress workers protesting near the Sector 18-19 light point. The protest, aimed at gherao the Raj Bhawan, was against the privatization of the Chandigarh Electricity Department, with notable participation from resident welfare associations, NGOs, and an impressive turnout of women.

Led by Congress president H.S. Lucky, the demonstrators carried placards and black flags, intending to reach the Punjab Raj Bhawan. However, they were met with a heavy police and paramilitary presence. Despite the arrest of Lucky and senior leaders, the protest persisted, with claims that the department's privatization favoring a businessman linked to BJP's election fund.

A memorandum was submitted to the UT Administrator via DSP Dilbag Singh, expressing fears of rising electricity rates and the undervaluing of the department's assets. Accusations were leveled against the BJP for excessive taxation in the Municipal Corporation and selling national assets, with parallels drawn to controversies like Adani's. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticized for ignoring key issues during his visit to Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)