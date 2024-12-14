Left Menu

Chandigarh Congress Protests Against Electricity Department Privatization

In a dramatic protest, Chandigarh Congress workers were arrested as they rallied against the privatization of the city's Electricity Department. The demonstrators, led by Congress president H.S. Lucky, accused the government of handing over public assets to private interests and warned of future electricity rate hikes.

Chandigarh Congress protest against power privatisation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, tensions escalated in Chandigarh as police arrested several Congress workers protesting near the Sector 18-19 light point. The protest, aimed at gherao the Raj Bhawan, was against the privatization of the Chandigarh Electricity Department, with notable participation from resident welfare associations, NGOs, and an impressive turnout of women.

Led by Congress president H.S. Lucky, the demonstrators carried placards and black flags, intending to reach the Punjab Raj Bhawan. However, they were met with a heavy police and paramilitary presence. Despite the arrest of Lucky and senior leaders, the protest persisted, with claims that the department's privatization favoring a businessman linked to BJP's election fund.

A memorandum was submitted to the UT Administrator via DSP Dilbag Singh, expressing fears of rising electricity rates and the undervaluing of the department's assets. Accusations were leveled against the BJP for excessive taxation in the Municipal Corporation and selling national assets, with parallels drawn to controversies like Adani's. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticized for ignoring key issues during his visit to Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

