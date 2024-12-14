Kerala's Energy Efficiency Triumph: A Model for the Nation

Kerala has earned the second position in the 2024 National Energy Conservation Award, as announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This achievement recognizes the state's exceptional efforts in energy efficiency across various sectors.

The award symbolizes Kerala's dedication to sustainability and innovation, as reflected in the initiatives undertaken under the leadership of the Left Democratic Front government. These include energy efficiency strategies across agriculture, electricity distribution, transport, industry, and domestic sectors.

The role of non-government organizations providing financial assistance for energy efficiency projects also played a part in this recognition. Vijayan expressed optimism that this accolade would motivate continued excellence in energy efficiency initiatives in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)