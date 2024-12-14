Ravi Kishan Lauds PM Modi's Visionary Speech in Lok Sabha

In a stirring endorsement, BJP MP Ravi Kishan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha as 'historic,' commending the clarity and vision it presented for India's future.

Kishan emphasized the Prime Minister's focus on advancing welfare schemes targeting women, youth, tribal communities, and the underprivileged, while highlighting 11 promises aimed at propelling India to unprecedented growth and prosperity.

The session further saw criticisms leveled by BJP MP PP Chaudhary against the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of historically opposing reservation policies and alleging manipulation of the system for political gains—a charge echoed by the Prime Minister in his own remarks against vote-bank politics in reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)