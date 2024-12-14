Left Menu

Ravi Kishan Lauds PM Modi's Visionary Speech in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Ravi Kishan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'historic' Lok Sabha speech, highlighting welfare schemes and 11 pledges aimed at elevating India's global standing. Criticism of the Nehru-Gandhi family and Congress's reservation policies by BJP counterparts also featured prominently in the parliamentary discourse.

Updated: 14-12-2024 23:17 IST
BJP MP Ravi Kishan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a stirring endorsement, BJP MP Ravi Kishan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in the Lok Sabha as 'historic,' commending the clarity and vision it presented for India's future.

Kishan emphasized the Prime Minister's focus on advancing welfare schemes targeting women, youth, tribal communities, and the underprivileged, while highlighting 11 promises aimed at propelling India to unprecedented growth and prosperity.

The session further saw criticisms leveled by BJP MP PP Chaudhary against the Nehru-Gandhi family, accusing them of historically opposing reservation policies and alleging manipulation of the system for political gains—a charge echoed by the Prime Minister in his own remarks against vote-bank politics in reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

