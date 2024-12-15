Breaking Barriers: Women Set to Lead in SCCL Mines

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is set to usher in a new era of gender inclusivity by dedicating one open cast and one underground coal mine exclusively to women workers. This groundbreaking move is expected to begin operations next month, as announced by SCCL chairman N Balaram.

Historically, underground mining has been male-dominated due to various factors. However, sectors like the Indian armed forces have started including women in key roles, prompting SCCL to follow suit. The company plans meticulous preparation with identified locations and necessary precautions for integrating women into these challenging environments.

Currently, women's representation in SCCL has risen to 6% of its workforce. This growth is attributed to legislative changes allowing women to work in mines and a state-driven reservation policy. SCCL's recruitment drive aims to further enhance this, with women set to fill 200 out of 599 new positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)