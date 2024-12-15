Weather Woes: Russian Oil Tanker in Trouble

In a dramatic encounter with harsh weather conditions, the Russian cargo ship Volgoneft 212 sustained damage while navigating the Kerch Strait, situated between mainland Russia and Crimea. The vessel, carrying oil products and 13 crew members, has swiftly called for assistance.

According to the local emergency services ministry, measures were promptly taken with the dispatch of a Mi-8 helicopter and a rescue tugboat to the scene. Concerns are mounting over potential environmental repercussions, as the ship is carrying approximately 4,300 tonnes of fuel oil.

Adding to the urgency, unverified footage circulating on Telegram purportedly shows parts of the tanker submerged and ominous blackened waters, suggesting an oil spill may have already occurred. Efforts to verify this information are currently ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)