Rescue and Redemption: Woman Saved from GB Road Trafficking

In a significant operation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch rescued a 35-year-old woman trafficked into prostitution at the notorious GB Road area. The brothel's manager was apprehended on-site, shedding light on the grim reality of human trafficking.

The victim, hailing from West Bengal, arrived in Delhi under the pretense of employment. However, her horrifying ordeal began when she was sold into the illegal trade. Forced into silence, she lost touch with her family for months until a desperate call to her brother revealed her plight.

Working alongside a Non-governmental organization, her brother reported the crime to the National Human Rights Commission. Subsequently, a targeted rescue operation commenced, culminating in the woman's liberation and the arrest of the brothel's manager. Legal proceedings are now underway as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)