Breaking Barriers: SCCL's Gender-Inclusive Mines

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is pioneering gender inclusivity by dedicating one open cast and one underground mine exclusively for women employees. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the mining sector, aligning with a growing shift towards gender equality in traditionally male-dominated industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:44 IST
Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is taking a groundbreaking step towards gender inclusivity by dedicating separate coal mines exclusively for women employees. This landmark initiative sees one open cast and one underground mine reserved for women, reflecting a significant shift in the historically male-dominated mining sector.

N Balaram, SCCL's chairman, announced that the company is in the process of identifying appropriate mines and aims to launch operations next month. Balaram noted that while underground mining was previously an all-male affair, other sectors like the military have integrated women into key roles, prompting a similar push in the mining industry.

This decision is bolstered by recent legislation empowering women in mining, with SCCL's female workforce rising to six percent, a marked increase from a decade ago. The company, which operates extensively in Telangana, aims to further this progress with upcoming recruitment drives, set to enhance female participation in its workforce.

