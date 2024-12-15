Breaking Barriers: SCCL's Gender-Inclusive Mines
Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) is taking a groundbreaking step towards gender inclusivity by dedicating separate coal mines exclusively for women employees. This landmark initiative sees one open cast and one underground mine reserved for women, reflecting a significant shift in the historically male-dominated mining sector.
N Balaram, SCCL's chairman, announced that the company is in the process of identifying appropriate mines and aims to launch operations next month. Balaram noted that while underground mining was previously an all-male affair, other sectors like the military have integrated women into key roles, prompting a similar push in the mining industry.
This decision is bolstered by recent legislation empowering women in mining, with SCCL's female workforce rising to six percent, a marked increase from a decade ago. The company, which operates extensively in Telangana, aims to further this progress with upcoming recruitment drives, set to enhance female participation in its workforce.
