Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet
Asian share markets showed caution due to rising bond yields impacting equity valuations. With critical central bank meetings ahead, markets anticipate interest rate cuts in the U.S. and Sweden. Bitcoin soared above $105,000, while China awaits economic data and stimulus measures.
Asian share markets remained cautious on Monday as surging bond yields challenged equity valuations, with a focus on the tech sector. This week marks important central bank meetings and crucial economic data releases, impacting global financial landscapes.
Expectations loom for interest rate cuts in the United States and Sweden, with the Federal Reserve likely to lead with a 25 basis points cut. Market participants are closely monitoring updates, including Fed members' forecasts for future rate cuts.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin attracted attention early Monday with a record high above $105,000 amid speculation of a cryptocurrency-friendly stance from Donald Trump's return. Oil prices held steady, supported by looming sanctions on Russia and Iran, while global markets brace for multiple economic reports.
