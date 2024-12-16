Honoring Valor: Vijay Diwas Celebrations Strengthen Indo-Bangladesh Ties

On the solemn occasion of Vijay Diwas, officers of the Indian Armed Forces, joined by their Bangladesh Army counterparts, paid homage at the Vijay Smarak located at Army Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday. Representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force participated in these marked celebrations, collectively honoring their valorous predecessors.

A unique element of the commemoration involved the aerial scattering of flowers from helicopters upon Vijay Smarak at the historic Fort William. Annually observed across India on December 16, Vijay Diwas commemorates the triumphant 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that symbolized the valor and strategic brilliance of the Indian Armed forces.

This year, India and Bangladesh marked the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas with a significant exchange of war veterans and active-duty officers, emphasizing a lasting military camaraderie. Eight Indian war veterans along with two active-serving officers are attending the Victory Day events in Dhaka to participate in commemoration activities hosted by Bangladesh.

Reciprocating the gesture, eight esteemed Muktijoddhas and two serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India to partake in Kolkata's Vijay Diwas ceremonies. Simultaneously, Indian Army officers conducted wreath-laying rituals at Shaheed Smarak, Colaba Military Station in Mumbai, with a concomitant ceremony held in Chennai.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his tributes to the soldiers who were pivotal in securing the landmark victory of the 1971 conflict. Via a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi lauded the unsung heroes whose relentless commitment ensured security and prestige for the nation. He hailed their legacy as one that would eternally inspire future generations and remain an integral part of India's rich historical tapestry.

