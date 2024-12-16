Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Vijay Diwas Celebrations Strengthen Indo-Bangladesh Ties

Vijay Diwas saw Indian and Bangladeshi military officers laying wreaths and showering flowers at memorials, commemorating the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war victory. Annual exchanges of war veterans and serving officers bolstered the celebrations across both nations, highlighting a shared history of bravery and the unwavering resolve of the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:41 IST
Honoring Valor: Vijay Diwas Celebrations Strengthen Indo-Bangladesh Ties
Officers of the Indian armed forces, along with officers of the Bangladesh Army laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the solemn occasion of Vijay Diwas, officers of the Indian Armed Forces, joined by their Bangladesh Army counterparts, paid homage at the Vijay Smarak located at Army Headquarters Eastern Command in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Monday. Representatives from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force participated in these marked celebrations, collectively honoring their valorous predecessors.

A unique element of the commemoration involved the aerial scattering of flowers from helicopters upon Vijay Smarak at the historic Fort William. Annually observed across India on December 16, Vijay Diwas commemorates the triumphant 1971 Indo-Pakistan war that symbolized the valor and strategic brilliance of the Indian Armed forces.

This year, India and Bangladesh marked the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas with a significant exchange of war veterans and active-duty officers, emphasizing a lasting military camaraderie. Eight Indian war veterans along with two active-serving officers are attending the Victory Day events in Dhaka to participate in commemoration activities hosted by Bangladesh.

Reciprocating the gesture, eight esteemed Muktijoddhas and two serving officers from the Bangladesh Armed Forces arrived in India to partake in Kolkata's Vijay Diwas ceremonies. Simultaneously, Indian Army officers conducted wreath-laying rituals at Shaheed Smarak, Colaba Military Station in Mumbai, with a concomitant ceremony held in Chennai.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his tributes to the soldiers who were pivotal in securing the landmark victory of the 1971 conflict. Via a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi lauded the unsung heroes whose relentless commitment ensured security and prestige for the nation. He hailed their legacy as one that would eternally inspire future generations and remain an integral part of India's rich historical tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024