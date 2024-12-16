Caught in a Cycle of Desperation: The Struggle of Deported Migrants in Honduras

In the overcrowded airport facility of San Pedro Sula, deported migrants grapple with the harsh reality they face upon returning to Honduras. Norma, a 69-year-old mother, never imagined leaving her homeland. Back, she confronts the same threat from gangs that drove her north.

With her asylum denied, Norma now stands on precarious ground as U.S. mass deportations loom under President-elect Donald Trump. Countries like Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala prepare for an influx of vulnerable residents, despite lacking capacity to support them, says immigration expert Jason Houser.

Leaders and aid organizations warn of a humanitarian crisis if the U.S. resumes large-scale deportations. The struggle of deportees, such as Larissa Martinez who faces economic challenges after her return, echoes concerns. Many ponder returning north, taking risks in search for a better tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)