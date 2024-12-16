Left Menu

Caught in a Cycle of Desperation: The Struggle of Deported Migrants in Honduras

Deported migrants in Honduras, like Norma, face violence and economic hardship upon their return. With mass deportations looming under Trump, Northern Triangle countries are overwhelmed. Aid services are strained and individuals like Larissa Martinez struggle to reintegrate, as they plan risky returns to the US in pursuit of a better life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanpedrosula | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:12 IST
Caught in a Cycle of Desperation: The Struggle of Deported Migrants in Honduras
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In the overcrowded airport facility of San Pedro Sula, deported migrants grapple with the harsh reality they face upon returning to Honduras. Norma, a 69-year-old mother, never imagined leaving her homeland. Back, she confronts the same threat from gangs that drove her north.

With her asylum denied, Norma now stands on precarious ground as U.S. mass deportations loom under President-elect Donald Trump. Countries like Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala prepare for an influx of vulnerable residents, despite lacking capacity to support them, says immigration expert Jason Houser.

Leaders and aid organizations warn of a humanitarian crisis if the U.S. resumes large-scale deportations. The struggle of deportees, such as Larissa Martinez who faces economic challenges after her return, echoes concerns. Many ponder returning north, taking risks in search for a better tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024