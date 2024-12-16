Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Challenges Government's Constitutional Commitment

Sanjay Raut accuses the Indian government of undermining constitutional principles, citing undue influence over the judiciary, Parliament, and other institutions. He criticizes PM Modi on corruption, highlighting perceived leniency towards associates like Gautam Adani and demands removal of allegedly corrupt leaders within allied parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a sharp critique of the current government, claiming it is undermining the Constitution of India. Speaking to the media, Raut alleged that vital institutions such as the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission of India, and Raj Bhavan, traditionally protectors of the Constitution, are being compromised.

Raut argued that these institutions are succumbing to the influence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He warned that the Constitution is under threat, speculating that if the government had a greater number of seats, there would be discussions on changing the Constitution in the Lok Sabha.

The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25 and is set to conclude on December 20, has faced frequent disruptions. On December 15, Raut criticized PM Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha, questioning his commitment to fighting corruption and implicating his relations with business tycoon Gautam Adani. Raut further accused Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar of corruption, challenging Modi to remove these figures from political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

