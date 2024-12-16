Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Surge: Bitcoin Hits New Heights Amid Monetary Shift

Bitcoin has soared over $105,000, amid Federal Reserve interest rate speculations and Trump's proposed bitcoin reserve. The U.S. dollar remains strong, supported by Treasury yields, while other currencies fluctuate due to central bank decisions. Analysts express inflation concerns as the economy reacts to high interest rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:07 IST
Cryptocurrency Surge: Bitcoin Hits New Heights Amid Monetary Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dynamic start to the financial week, Bitcoin surged beyond $105,000 for the first time, driven by President-elect Donald Trump's possible plan to establish a U.S. bitcoin reserve, akin to the existing strategic oil reserve. Signals from the Federal Reserve on interest rates added another layer of complexity for traders.

Major currencies displayed mixed reactions; the dollar nearly reached a three-week high, bolstered by climbing U.S. Treasury yields, despite projections for minimal rate easing in 2025. The yen struggled after mixed news from the Bank of Japan, and sterling faced pressure following unexpected economic performance data.

As the economic landscape faces potential shifts, the Federal Reserve's inward focus on inflation remains critical. Market analysts remain cautious, recognizing the challenges posed by Trump's forthcoming administration and its potential inflationary impact, similar to comments from the Bank of Canada Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024