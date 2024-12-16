Left Menu

Chaos in the Kerch: Russian Tankers Spill Oil

Two Russian tankers carrying over 9,000 metric tons of oil products suffered extensive damage during a storm in the Kerch Strait, leading to a potential environmental disaster. Rescue operations are underway for crew members, and efforts to mitigate the spill are being directed by President Vladimir Putin.

Updated: 16-12-2024 13:46 IST
Chaos in the Kerch: Russian Tankers Spill Oil
Two Russian oil tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, sustained significant damage during a severe storm, resulting in a spill in the Kerch Strait. According to the state TASS news agency, both tankers were transporting a total of 9,200 metric tons of oil products when the incident occurred.

Russia's emergencies ministry confirmed on Monday the successful rescue of all 14 crew members from the Volgoneft 239, which had run aground 80 metres from the shore near Taman port. The Kerch Strait, a crucial artery for Russian grain and fuel exports, lies between mainland Russia and Crimea.

This spill could become one of the most serious environmental disasters in the area in recent years. The Volgoneft 212 experienced catastrophic damage, with its bow sinking and one crew member losing their life. President Putin has ordered the formation of a working group to tackle the rescue and minimize environmental impacts.

