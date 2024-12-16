Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Champions Wayanad's Cause in Parliament

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, raised the issue of increasing man-animal conflicts in her constituency, urging for better compensation. She also led a protest demanding a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad, criticizing the central government for alleged discrimination in disaster aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:07 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Champions Wayanad's Cause in Parliament
Congress leader and MP Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant parliamentary session, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced her concerns over the growing man-animal conflict in Wayanad, Kerala. Addressing the Lok Sabha, she noted the profound impact such conflicts have had on local communities, with 90 reported cases in the past year.

Priyanka emphasized the necessity for enhanced compensation, particularly for farmers and common people, urging the government to address these grievances. 'Yesterday, another incident involving wild elephants took place,' she informed, underlining the urgency of the situation.

On December 14, Priyanka, alongside other Opposition MPs, staged a demonstration at the Parliament's Makar Dwar, demanding a relief package for landslide-stricken Wayanad. Accusing the central government of political bias, she asserted that there's a consistent denial of necessary support during natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024