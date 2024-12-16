Priyanka Gandhi Champions Wayanad's Cause in Parliament

In a significant parliamentary session, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra voiced her concerns over the growing man-animal conflict in Wayanad, Kerala. Addressing the Lok Sabha, she noted the profound impact such conflicts have had on local communities, with 90 reported cases in the past year.

Priyanka emphasized the necessity for enhanced compensation, particularly for farmers and common people, urging the government to address these grievances. 'Yesterday, another incident involving wild elephants took place,' she informed, underlining the urgency of the situation.

On December 14, Priyanka, alongside other Opposition MPs, staged a demonstration at the Parliament's Makar Dwar, demanding a relief package for landslide-stricken Wayanad. Accusing the central government of political bias, she asserted that there's a consistent denial of necessary support during natural disasters.

