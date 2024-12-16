MPs Demand Compassionate Response to Farmers' Ongoing Protest
Members of Parliament from the Congress and Samajwadi Party express concerns over the farmers' protest in Delhi, calling for a compassionate government response and immediate implementation of Minimum Support Price. MPs urge dialogue and a shift from heavy-handed tactics, emphasizing the need to address farmers' distress promptly.
Lawmakers from the Congress and Samajwadi Party have voiced their apprehensions regarding the persistent farmers' protest in Delhi, urging a more empathetic government response and the immediate enactment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the government's inadequate handling of farmers' grievances, demanding that their requests be honored to guarantee fair crop pricing. Meanwhile, Congress MP Amar Singh spotlighted the protest led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days, emphasizing the necessity for urgent resolution through dialogue.
In the discussion, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav denounced the government's reluctance to engage in meaningful discussions, advocating for a delegation of ministers to hold direct talks with farmer leaders for a peaceful resolution. Yadav insisted that communication, rather than force, is essential in addressing the ongoing farmers' distress.
