Tragic School Rivalry: Teen Stabbed in Delhi

A shocking incident in Delhi's Govindpuri area saw a 17-year-old boy tragically losing his life after being stabbed by three juveniles. The altercation, rooted in an old school rivalry, occurred around 8:30 pm on a Saturday night, resulting in a fatal attack.

The police, arriving promptly after a PCR alert, apprehended the three accused teenagers, who were all aged 16. Preliminary investigations revealed that the confrontation began with an intention to resolve past grievances but escalated into violence when one of the accused choked the victim while the others stabbed him.

As the investigation unfolds, the authorities have recovered the murder weapons and have registered a case at the Govindpuri Police Station. This tragic event highlights the devastating consequences of untreated adolescent resentment and rivalry.

