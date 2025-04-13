Tragic School Rivalry: Teen Stabbed in Delhi
In Govindpuri, Delhi, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by three juveniles over a school rivalry. The tragic incident unfolded on a Saturday night during a confrontation. Police have apprehended the accused, aged 16. The victim's parents work in low-income jobs. Further investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident in Delhi's Govindpuri area saw a 17-year-old boy tragically losing his life after being stabbed by three juveniles. The altercation, rooted in an old school rivalry, occurred around 8:30 pm on a Saturday night, resulting in a fatal attack.
The police, arriving promptly after a PCR alert, apprehended the three accused teenagers, who were all aged 16. Preliminary investigations revealed that the confrontation began with an intention to resolve past grievances but escalated into violence when one of the accused choked the victim while the others stabbed him.
As the investigation unfolds, the authorities have recovered the murder weapons and have registered a case at the Govindpuri Police Station. This tragic event highlights the devastating consequences of untreated adolescent resentment and rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- stabbing
- juveniles
- school rivalry
- investigation
- crime
- teen violence
- Govindpuri
- police
- murder
ALSO READ
Crime Wave in Delhi: Man Shot Dead and Woman's Body Found
Delhi Court Grants Six-Day Custody of Alleged Gang Leader in Organized Crime Probe
Mystery Shrouds Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death: Ongoing Investigations in Telugu States
Tragic Collision in West Delhi Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway
Congress Urges Probe into Increasing Crimes Against Women in Odisha