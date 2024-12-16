Waaree Energies Secures Major Module Supply Deals in India

Waaree Energies has secured two substantial module supply orders, totaling 398 MW, for the domestic market, announced the company on Monday.

The orders, consisting of projects of 249 MW and 149 MW, have been granted by a leading customer in India known for developing and operating renewable energy projects, according to a company statement.

The deal involves the provision of Waaree's high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon modules, rated at 580/585Wp, scheduled for delivery in the 2025-26 financial year. The financial specifics of the contracts remain confidential.

(With inputs from agencies.)