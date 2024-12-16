Waaree Energies Secures Major Module Supply Deals in India
Waaree Energies announced securing two significant module supply orders totaling 398 MW in India. The contracts involve supplying advanced N-type Topcon modules to a prominent renewable power developer. Delivery is scheduled for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with financial details undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Waaree Energies has secured two substantial module supply orders, totaling 398 MW, for the domestic market, announced the company on Monday.
The orders, consisting of projects of 249 MW and 149 MW, have been granted by a leading customer in India known for developing and operating renewable energy projects, according to a company statement.
The deal involves the provision of Waaree's high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon modules, rated at 580/585Wp, scheduled for delivery in the 2025-26 financial year. The financial specifics of the contracts remain confidential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
