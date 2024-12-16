Left Menu

Man Suffers Severe Injuries in Rhino Attack Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

A 55-year-old man was injured by a stray rhino near Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident occurred when the rhino strayed from the sanctuary and attacked Krishna Das. He was hospitalized with severe leg injuries. Forest officials are patrolling to ensure the rhino's return to the sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:55 IST
Man Suffers Severe Injuries in Rhino Attack Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary
A photo of the rescue team (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man suffered significant injuries following an attack by a one-horned rhinoceros near Assam's Jhargaon area, adjacent to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident was reported on Monday, as confirmed by sanctuary officials.

According to Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the stray rhino assaulted Krishna Das around 6 a.m., roughly four kilometers from the sanctuary premises. Immediate medical attention was provided, with Das being transported to Jhargaon PHC and subsequently to GMCH in Guwahati for advanced treatment, accompanied by wildlife officials.

Efforts to locate the stray rhino are underway. Forest patrol teams, aided by local residents, are actively involved in ensuring the animal's safe return to its habitat. This incident follows a tragic encounter on September 30, when a biker named Saddam Hussain was killed by a rhino in a nearby area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024