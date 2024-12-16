Man Suffers Severe Injuries in Rhino Attack Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

A 55-year-old man suffered significant injuries following an attack by a one-horned rhinoceros near Assam's Jhargaon area, adjacent to the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The incident was reported on Monday, as confirmed by sanctuary officials.

According to Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the stray rhino assaulted Krishna Das around 6 a.m., roughly four kilometers from the sanctuary premises. Immediate medical attention was provided, with Das being transported to Jhargaon PHC and subsequently to GMCH in Guwahati for advanced treatment, accompanied by wildlife officials.

Efforts to locate the stray rhino are underway. Forest patrol teams, aided by local residents, are actively involved in ensuring the animal's safe return to its habitat. This incident follows a tragic encounter on September 30, when a biker named Saddam Hussain was killed by a rhino in a nearby area.

