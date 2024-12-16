Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Honors Soldiers on Vijay Diwas, Reflects on 1971 War Legacy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honors fallen soldiers on Vijay Diwas, marking the historical significance of the 1971 war. He highlights the bravery of Indian soldiers, the creation of Bangladesh, and Uttarakhand's development achievements while emphasizing state commitment to soldier welfare under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:37 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to courageous soldiers, laying a wreath at the Shaheed Smarak in Dehradun's Gandhi Park. Addressing the gathering, Dhami lauded the valor of Indian soldiers in the 1971 war, noting their role in upholding national pride and defeating adversaries with skillful combat.

Chief Minister Dhami extolled the 1971 conflict with Pakistan as a proud chapter in Indian history, underscoring the armed forces' capacity to defend sovereignty and champion humanitarian causes. He highlighted the historic creation of Bangladesh, acknowledging the sacrifices of nearly 3,900 Indian soldiers and pointing out recent challenges in Indo-Bangladesh relations.

Dhami spotlighted Uttarakhand's notable achievements, including topping the NITI Aayog's index and efforts to boost per capita income. With upcoming National Games, he sees Uttarakhand flourishing as a hub for sports. Earlier, in New Delhi, the Chief of Army Staff unveiled a 1971 war painting, memorializing a pivotal victory in Dhaka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

