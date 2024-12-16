Left Menu

Minister Criticizes Digital Land Records in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Agriculture Minister, Neha Shilpi Tirkey, criticized the central government's digitization of land records in the state. She argued it has not benefited scheduled areas and has led to social issues. During a Palamu visit, she urged focus on small farmers and offline receipt issuance.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:54 IST
  • India

The Agriculture Minister of Jharkhand, Neha Shilpi Tirkey, voiced her concern over the central government's push for digitizing land records. She argued that implementing such schemes without addressing potential challenges could be detrimental.

Tirkey highlighted issues specific to Jharkhand, criticizing the project for not aligning well with the state's needs, especially in scheduled areas. She noted in her conversation with Chief Minister Hemant Soren that the poor condition of land documents has led to several social problems and complications for farmers.

During her visit to Palamu, Tirkey emphasized the importance of focusing on small farmers while reiterating her stance against digitization. She instructed officers to conduct bi-weekly field inspections and ensure government-provided seeds reach farmers, advocating for offline land receipt issuance to ease challenges faced by the agricultural community.

