World Mourns the Loss of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain

Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away at 73. Chief Minister Fadnavis and Prime Minister Modi led tributes, highlighting his global impact and ability to connect generations through music. Born in Mumbai, Hussain's illustrious career and innovative style left a lasting legacy in Indian classical music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:41 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The world mourns as renowned tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco on December 15, 2024. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, emphasizing Hussain's pivotal role in bridging three generations through the universal language of music and elevating India's cultural prestige on the global stage.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Ustad Zakir Hussain as a revolutionary figure in the world of music. Modi highlighted Hussain's unparalleled genius in Indian classical music and noted his significant contribution in bringing tabla to the international arena, thereby uniting diverse musical traditions across the globe.

Born in 1951 in Mumbai, Ustad Zakir Hussain was the son of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, he demonstrated extraordinary talent that paved his path to international fame. His career traversed both classical and contemporary musical landscapes, with innovative performances that enthralled audiences worldwide.

