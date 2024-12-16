PM Modi's Monumental Visit: 24 Major Projects to Transform Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 significant projects in Rajasthan, valued at more than Rs 46,300 crore. These initiatives are part of the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program, illustrating significant developments in energy, infrastructure, and railway sectors to benefit the state.
In a significant move to boost infrastructure and development in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 major projects during his Jaipur visit. These projects, collectively worth over Rs 46,300 crore, focus on energy, road, and railway advancements.
The event is part of the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program, commemorating a year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in the state. It will see the launch of 9 initiatives, including 7 central government projects, valued at more than Rs 11,000 crore. Additionally, Modi will initiate 15 projects with an investment exceeding Rs 35,300 crore.
Among the notable launches are the Navnera Barrage, the Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment, and a smart electricity transmission network. The projects are designed to improve local connectivity and energy supply in Rajasthan. Alongside infrastructure upgrades, significant solar power ventures are set to enhance the state's renewable energy capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
