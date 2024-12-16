Left Menu

PM Modi's Monumental Visit: 24 Major Projects to Transform Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 significant projects in Rajasthan, valued at more than Rs 46,300 crore. These initiatives are part of the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program, illustrating significant developments in energy, infrastructure, and railway sectors to benefit the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to boost infrastructure and development in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 24 major projects during his Jaipur visit. These projects, collectively worth over Rs 46,300 crore, focus on energy, road, and railway advancements.

The event is part of the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program, commemorating a year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in the state. It will see the launch of 9 initiatives, including 7 central government projects, valued at more than Rs 11,000 crore. Additionally, Modi will initiate 15 projects with an investment exceeding Rs 35,300 crore.

Among the notable launches are the Navnera Barrage, the Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment, and a smart electricity transmission network. The projects are designed to improve local connectivity and energy supply in Rajasthan. Alongside infrastructure upgrades, significant solar power ventures are set to enhance the state's renewable energy capacity.

