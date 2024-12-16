Left Menu

Delhi Police Unravels Arms Network Linked to Infamous Gangs

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major arms supplier network connected to the Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs, arresting two key individuals and seizing multiple firearms. The operation uncovered a complex web of local arms manufacturing and distribution targeting notorious criminal groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:25 IST
Delhi Police Unravels Arms Network Linked to Infamous Gangs
Accused on their way to the Court (Photo/Delhi police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has disrupted a major arms supplier network tied to the infamous Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs. Two individuals have been apprehended, as announced by a senior police officer on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Sanjay Kumar Sain, revealed that the authorities secured ten firearms and fifteen live cartridges during the operation. Investigations pinpointed Ajay, also known as Totla or Devgan, as a pivotal figure in the arms supply chain, channeling weapons to Vinay Pandit of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, now linked with the Chhenu Pahalwan gang.

The breakthrough came about on December 12 when Ajay was arrested near the Delhi-Noida border while on a stolen motorcycle. He confessed to storing a pistol and ammunition at his residence, leading to their recovery. Subsequently, Shamim from Aligarh, another key supplier, was captured. Shamim's interrogation unveiled the extensive arms manufacturing network meant for criminal groups in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024