Delhi Police Unravels Arms Network Linked to Infamous Gangs

In a significant crackdown, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has disrupted a major arms supplier network tied to the infamous Tillu Tajpuria and Chhenu Pahalwan gangs. Two individuals have been apprehended, as announced by a senior police officer on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Sanjay Kumar Sain, revealed that the authorities secured ten firearms and fifteen live cartridges during the operation. Investigations pinpointed Ajay, also known as Totla or Devgan, as a pivotal figure in the arms supply chain, channeling weapons to Vinay Pandit of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, now linked with the Chhenu Pahalwan gang.

The breakthrough came about on December 12 when Ajay was arrested near the Delhi-Noida border while on a stolen motorcycle. He confessed to storing a pistol and ammunition at his residence, leading to their recovery. Subsequently, Shamim from Aligarh, another key supplier, was captured. Shamim's interrogation unveiled the extensive arms manufacturing network meant for criminal groups in the area.

