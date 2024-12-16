Storm-Driven Catastrophe: Oil Spill in the Kerch Strait

Ukraine has held Russia accountable for a substantial oil spill in the Kerch Strait, asserting that Moscow flouted navigation safety norms by deploying aging tankers during adverse weather conditions. The Volgoneft 212 oil tanker broke apart amid a storm on Sunday, while a companion vessel faced distress in the strait.

The Russian vessels, purportedly carrying 9,200 metric tons of oil products, have sparked ecological and safety concerns. The Volgoneft 212, hailing from 1969, and the Volgoneft 239, built in 1973, are part of an antiquated fleet operating in the volatile Azov and Black Sea region, according to Ukraine's naval spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk.

These tankers, designed for river oil product transfers, were not equipped for stormy sea conditions. Both vessels had deactivated their AIS identification systems, complicating satellite tracking and raising questions about navigational safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)