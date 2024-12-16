Himachal's Horticulture Boost: CM Sukhu's Vision Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led a strategic review meeting on Monday, assessing the progress of the Horticulture Department's schemes. As per an official release, Sukhu emphasized diversification in horticulture, pushing for improved storage and marketing systems to secure equitable pricing for farmers and horticulturists.

The state aims to establish district-level cold storage facilities to support horticulturists and plans to set up a potato processing unit in Una district. CM Sukhu urged the department to prioritize Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in Mandi Mediation, optimizing farmer and horticulturist benefits.

Sukhu announced that the government is considering a Rs 500-crore project aimed at revitalizing apple horticulture over five years. The initiative seeks to promote high-density plantations, increasing farmer incomes and strengthening the rural economy. The Chief Minister reviewed the status of various state horticulture schemes for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Under the Horticulture Development Scheme, Rs 12.84 crore was allocated to power tillers and sprayers, impacting 4,244 horticulturists, with Rs 9 crore benefiting 3,156 gardeners this year. Similarly, Rs 14.45 crore advanced the Anti-Hail Net Scheme last year, aiding 1,767 beneficiaries, as Rs 10.3 crore benefits 1,223 people this financial year.

Moreover, Rs 11 crore was directed to the Himachal Pushp Kranti Yojana in 2023-24, aiding 750 individuals. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Secretary Horticulture C. Palrasu, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director Horticulture Vinay Kumar, and other senior officials attended the meeting. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)