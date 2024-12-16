Expanding Education Horizons: NCERT Partners with Flipkart and Google

In a bid to modernize and democratize education across India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation for a new NCERT auditorium and unveiled partnerships with major corporations Flipkart and Google, a press release confirmed on Monday.

The initiatives include a Memorandum of Understanding between NCERT and Flipkart to facilitate the country's seamless access to educational publications, particularly in underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Additionally, a Google Learning Centre designed to enhance teachers' digital skills was inaugurated, aimed at leveraging digital tools, including artificial intelligence.

Minister Pradhan emphasized the significant role NCERT plays in India's educational landscape, urging the institution to adopt innovative practices and content, preparing Indian students for the demands of the 21st century. Collaborations with Flipkart and Google aim to empower educators and expand educational access nationwide, marking a notable advancement in India's educational reforms.

