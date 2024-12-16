Left Menu

ABVP Urges UGC for Reforms in Higher Education

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to UGC seeking improvements in fellowship amounts, centralization of entrance tests, reduction of commercialization in universities, and better student representation. The UGC responded positively, promising immediate action to address the highlighted issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:12 IST
ABVP Urges UGC for Reforms in Higher Education
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presented a memorandum to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday, outlining critical concerns in higher education. The ABVP highlighted the need for increased fellowship amounts, centralized entrance tests, and administrative reforms, according to an official statement.

The ABVP advocated for a rise in the Non-NET Fellowship, unchanged since 2011, urging an extension to state universities. The memorandum stressed the extension of the deadline for UGC Fellowship Portal submissions and called for more scholarships to align with the higher education Gross Enrollment Ratio. Additionally, it pressed for a streamlined Common University Entrance Test (CUET) across all universities and regulation of admission fees.

Concerns over the commercialization and monopolization in private universities prompted ABVP to demand central legislation, while urging the cessation of annual tuition fee hikes at central universities. They called for direct student union elections and a National Students' Union Act to regulate student unions. Furthermore, ABVP asked for protective measures against campus misconduct and expedited appointments of key university officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024