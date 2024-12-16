ABVP Urges UGC for Reforms in Higher Education

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) presented a memorandum to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, on Monday, outlining critical concerns in higher education. The ABVP highlighted the need for increased fellowship amounts, centralized entrance tests, and administrative reforms, according to an official statement.

The ABVP advocated for a rise in the Non-NET Fellowship, unchanged since 2011, urging an extension to state universities. The memorandum stressed the extension of the deadline for UGC Fellowship Portal submissions and called for more scholarships to align with the higher education Gross Enrollment Ratio. Additionally, it pressed for a streamlined Common University Entrance Test (CUET) across all universities and regulation of admission fees.

Concerns over the commercialization and monopolization in private universities prompted ABVP to demand central legislation, while urging the cessation of annual tuition fee hikes at central universities. They called for direct student union elections and a National Students' Union Act to regulate student unions. Furthermore, ABVP asked for protective measures against campus misconduct and expedited appointments of key university officials.

