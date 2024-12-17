Market Dynamics Amid Key Central Bank Decisions

On Monday, the U.S. stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, posted gains, contrasting with fluctuations in global share markets. This came as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized and investors braced for a critical week of central bank meetings.

Bitcoin surged to new heights as President-elect Donald Trump's remarks hinted at a strategic bitcoin reserve, propelling the cryptocurrency above $106,000. Meanwhile, apprehensions about central bank actions, including a likely rate cut by the Federal Reserve's FOMC, influenced market sentiment.

Economic indicators remain in focus as the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points. Observers are keenly watching for insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which could shed light on future monetary policy paths amidst persistent inflation concerns and a strengthening American economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)