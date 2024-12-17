Market Dynamics Amid Key Central Bank Decisions
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains while global shares were mixed, influenced by U.S. Treasury yields and central bank decisions. Bitcoin reached a new high as Donald Trump suggested creating a bitcoin reserve. Investors await the Fed's decision on interest rates amidst economic projections and a robust U.S. economy.
On Monday, the U.S. stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, posted gains, contrasting with fluctuations in global share markets. This came as U.S. Treasury yields stabilized and investors braced for a critical week of central bank meetings.
Bitcoin surged to new heights as President-elect Donald Trump's remarks hinted at a strategic bitcoin reserve, propelling the cryptocurrency above $106,000. Meanwhile, apprehensions about central bank actions, including a likely rate cut by the Federal Reserve's FOMC, influenced market sentiment.
Economic indicators remain in focus as the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points. Observers are keenly watching for insights from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which could shed light on future monetary policy paths amidst persistent inflation concerns and a strengthening American economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macau's New Leadership Aims to Transform Casino-Dependent Economy
RBI's Monetary Strategy: Balancing Growth and Inflation
Pandamonium in Hong Kong: The Rise of the Panda Economy
IVCA GreenReturns Summit: Catalyzing India's Green Economy
Economy at Crossroads: Manufacturing Stagnation Casts Doubt on 'Make in India'