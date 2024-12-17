Anticipatory Bail Granted in Atul Subhash Case Amid Family Custody Plea

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused in the high-profile Atul Subhash suicide case. Singhania is the uncle of Atul Subhash's wife, adding a personal dimension to the already complex situation.

The case continues to unravel as other accused—Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania—were taken into custody on December 15. Deputy Police Commissioner of Karnataka's Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, confirmed their arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody. Nikita Singhania was detained in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a tragic twist, the victim, Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech executive, left behind a 24-page suicide note claiming harassment by his wife and her relatives. Strong allegations surfaced regarding a judge demanding a bribe to settle the case. In the aftermath, Subhash's father appeals for the custody of his grandson, urgently seeking intervention from political leaders for the child's safety and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)