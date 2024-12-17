Left Menu

Anticipatory Bail Granted in Atul Subhash Case Amid Family Custody Plea

The Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, involved in the Atul Subhash suicide case. Three other accused, including Atul's wife's family members, were arrested and remanded to custody. Atul's family urges government intervention for custody of his son following his suicide note alleging harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 08:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 08:18 IST
Anticipatory Bail Granted in Atul Subhash Case Amid Family Custody Plea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused in the high-profile Atul Subhash suicide case. Singhania is the uncle of Atul Subhash's wife, adding a personal dimension to the already complex situation.

The case continues to unravel as other accused—Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania—were taken into custody on December 15. Deputy Police Commissioner of Karnataka's Whitefield, Shiv Kumar, confirmed their arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody. Nikita Singhania was detained in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha and Anurag were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

In a tragic twist, the victim, Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech executive, left behind a 24-page suicide note claiming harassment by his wife and her relatives. Strong allegations surfaced regarding a judge demanding a bribe to settle the case. In the aftermath, Subhash's father appeals for the custody of his grandson, urgently seeking intervention from political leaders for the child's safety and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024