Raj Kundra Challenges ED's Asset Seizure Over Bitcoin Scam

Raj Kundra criticizes the Enforcement Directorate for confiscating his assets amid the Bitcoin scam linked with Amit Bhardwaj. He claims to have met Bhardwaj as an esteemed businessman and was drawn into the controversy through an introduction. Kundra vows to contest the charges in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:20 IST
Businessman Raj Kundra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Raj Kundra has openly disputed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to seize his properties, linked to the Amit Bhardwaj Bitcoin scam. Kundra told ANI on Tuesday that his association with Bhardwaj was based on the latter's reputable status at the time. It was during this period that Kundra introduced Bhardwaj to an Israeli friend involved in Bitcoin technology.

Kundra lamented that this introduction had unexpectedly led to his properties being confiscated. He highlighted the ED's attachment order, which stated no evidence of funds being transferred to him. Kundra claimed his only connection was facilitating a meeting between Bhardwaj and an Israeli tech expert.

During the interview, Kundra also questioned the ED's jurisdiction, pointing out his British citizenship and the international nature of his dealings with Bhardwaj, which took place in Dubai. Despite being summoned as a witness six years ago, he expressed disbelief over the ED's recent actions against his assets, pledging to fight the case in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

