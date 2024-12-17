Left Menu

Boosting Farmers' Income: A Government Priority

The government, led by Union minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, is committed to raising farmers' income with various schemes. The Agriculture Minister assured that farmer incomes are comparable to laborers, and subsidies remain intact. Focus areas include boosting production and securing fair prices for produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is intensifying efforts to increase farmers' income through various schemes, according to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister asserted that farmer incomes now rival those of laborers, with no anticipated shortfall in fertilizer subsidies this year.

The strategy emphasizes enhancing production, reducing production costs, and ensuring fair pricing for agricultural goods, Chauhan added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

