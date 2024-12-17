Boosting Farmers' Income: A Government Priority

The government is intensifying efforts to increase farmers' income through various schemes, according to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister asserted that farmer incomes now rival those of laborers, with no anticipated shortfall in fertilizer subsidies this year.

The strategy emphasizes enhancing production, reducing production costs, and ensuring fair pricing for agricultural goods, Chauhan added.

