Foxconn Supercharges India's Apple Production Ahead of New Tariffs

In a strategic move to boost Apple's manufacturing capabilities in India, Foxconn has invested Rs 276 crore in new machinery for its Indian unit. The investment aims to nearly double the production of iPhones within the country, according to inside sources.

This development coincides with US President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing reciprocal tariffs on several nations, including India, starting April 2. Despite inquiries, both Foxconn and Apple have remained reticent, declining to comment on the matter.

Beyond iPhones, Foxconn is poised to begin production of Apple AirPods in Hyderabad this month, marking another significant step in expanding Apple's footprint in India. Industry leaders are also advocating for reduced import duties on US-made mobile phones to unlock further export opportunities, potentially worth USD 80 billion for India.

