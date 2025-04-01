Left Menu

Foxconn Supercharges India's Apple Production Ahead of New Tariffs

Foxconn has invested Rs 276 crore in new machinery at its Indian unit to increase iPhone production. This move aligns with India's potential to become a major mobile phone exporter. Additionally, Foxconn is commencing AirPods manufacturing in Hyderabad. This development follows US tariff announcements impacting multiple countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:30 IST
Foxconn Supercharges India's Apple Production Ahead of New Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost Apple's manufacturing capabilities in India, Foxconn has invested Rs 276 crore in new machinery for its Indian unit. The investment aims to nearly double the production of iPhones within the country, according to inside sources.

This development coincides with US President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing reciprocal tariffs on several nations, including India, starting April 2. Despite inquiries, both Foxconn and Apple have remained reticent, declining to comment on the matter.

Beyond iPhones, Foxconn is poised to begin production of Apple AirPods in Hyderabad this month, marking another significant step in expanding Apple's footprint in India. Industry leaders are also advocating for reduced import duties on US-made mobile phones to unlock further export opportunities, potentially worth USD 80 billion for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025