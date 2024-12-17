PM Modi Unveils Massive Infrastructure Initiatives in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, arrived in Jaipur to take part in the 'Ek Varsh-Parinaam Utkarsh' program, an event celebrating the BJP government's completion of one year in Rajasthan. As Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the venue, the crowd enthusiastically chanted their support.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi is slated to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for at least 24 projects valued at over Rs 46,300 crore during this event. The projects span multiple sectors, including energy, roads, railways, and water, with several developments ready for launch today in Jaipur.

The event includes the inauguration of nine projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore, involving both central and state government initiatives. Among these is the foundation laying of 15 projects worth Rs 35,300 crore. Key projects feature the Navnera Barrage, a smart electricity network, as well as significant railway electrifications and green energy advancements. This aligns with the Prime Minister's push for enhancing infrastructure and fulfilling energy needs sustainably.

The Prime Minister will also initiate work on major water transfer projects, including Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage. Also included are significant developments in solar power with installations in government buildings and massive solar parks planned in Bikaner. Furthermore, crucial railway projects and energy transmission enhancements are on the agenda, promising far-reaching benefits for the state's connectivity and energy requirements. (ANI)

