Delhi Farmers Miss Out on Key Central Schemes: Union Minister Criticizes

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan criticized the Delhi government for not implementing central schemes for farmers. Highlighting the unutilized benefits, Chauhan urged prioritization of farmer welfare and confirmed direct support through the Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism for organic fertiliser subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:11 IST
On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed sharp criticism towards the Delhi government for its failure to implement central schemes aimed at aiding farmers.

Addressing a query in the Lok Sabha's Question Hour, Chauhan labeled it as 'extremely unfortunate' that farmers near the national capital were missing out on key benefits.

He emphasized the importance of the Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism for organic fertilisers, ensuring that subsidies are directly transferred to farmers' accounts, thereby supporting organic farming practices in and around Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

