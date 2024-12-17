Delhi Farmers Miss Out on Key Central Schemes: Union Minister Criticizes

On Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan expressed sharp criticism towards the Delhi government for its failure to implement central schemes aimed at aiding farmers.

Addressing a query in the Lok Sabha's Question Hour, Chauhan labeled it as 'extremely unfortunate' that farmers near the national capital were missing out on key benefits.

He emphasized the importance of the Direct Benefit Transfer mechanism for organic fertilisers, ensuring that subsidies are directly transferred to farmers' accounts, thereby supporting organic farming practices in and around Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)