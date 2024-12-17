Left Menu

Reforms in Education: NTA and NCERT Initiatives Unveiled

The Union Education Minister announced crucial reforms for the National Testing Agency and plans for NCERT to publish affordable books. Additionally, the NAS survey aims to assess educational progress, while NEET UG 2024 faces scrutiny over exam irregularities, prompting a re-examination for affected candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:19 IST
Reforms in Education: NTA and NCERT Initiatives Unveiled
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed that a high-level committee tasked with proposing reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA) has submitted its findings to the Supreme Court. Speaking at a press conference, Pradhan highlighted significant progress, noting that 91.8% of India's schools now have electricity, compared to just 53% in 2013-14.

The minister elaborated on the NTA report, emphasizing that its main points would be publicly accessible. Additionally, Pradhan announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) plans to publish 15 crore quality and affordable books for the upcoming academic year, minimizing financial burdens on students. This effort includes partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart to sell books at MRP.

Pradhan also brought attention to the National Achievement Survey (NAS), which has surveyed over 87,000 schools, intending to assess learning outcomes across India. In light of the NAS district-level survey, the ministry aims to better understand educational progression. The NEET UG 2024 faced controversies over paper leaks and irregularities, leading to a re-examination on June 23 for those affected by time losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024