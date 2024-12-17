India Mourns the Loss of 'Encyclopedia of Forests' Tulsi Gowda

India is mourning the loss of Tulsi Gowda, a revered environmentalist affectionately called the 'Encyclopedia of Forests' for her deep knowledge of diverse plant species. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, highlighting her inspiring legacy that spans six decades of environmental advocacy.

Tulsi Gowda, who was widely respected for her dedication to conservation, planted over 30,000 saplings in Karnataka. Her relentless commitment to nurturing nature earned her the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021, showcasing her impact and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Belonging to the Halakki Tribal community, Gowda's work left an indelible mark on those who wish to protect our environment. Her life's work continues to inspire future generations. Prime Minister Modi's heartfelt tribute underscores her role as a guiding light in the realm of environmental conservation. Om Shanti.

