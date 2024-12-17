Uttarakhand CM Boosts Employment and Heritage Through Key Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 45 new appointees in the Home and Provincial Guard Force Departments during an event in Dehradun on Tuesday. The appointees comprise 11 lab assistants under the Home Department and 34 regional youth welfare officers within the Provincial Guard Force.

CM Dhami extended his congratulations to all the new recruits, highlighting that today marks a significant new chapter in their lives. He expressed optimism that they will execute their duties with utmost dedication and integrity. Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development by 2047, Dhami stressed the importance of commitment to their roles.

Highlighting the progress achieved in the last three and a half years, Dhami mentioned that over 19,000 government posts have been filled, with a noted improvement in the recruitment process owing to stringent anti-copying measures ensuring timely and transparent examinations.

On Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav, laying the foundation for 11 projects worth Rs 83 crore and inaugurating a Rs 1.80 crore scheme in Bageshwar district. He underscored the festival's role in preserving and promoting Uttarakhand's culture and traditions, providing a platform for local traders and artisans.

Emphasizing the state's rich cultural identity, CM Dhami urged pride in Uttarakhand's culture, attire, and food. He commended the organizers for their efforts in safeguarding and promoting the cultural heritage to new generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)