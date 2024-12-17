Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill
Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Muhammed Basheer strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it an assault on India's democracy and Constitution. The bill, which proposes simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed scrutiny.
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Muhammed Basheer voiced staunch opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, describing it as an attack on the democratic fabric and federal principles of the Indian Constitution.
Despite his protests, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', was introduced in the parliament. With the backing of 269 members, the bill has been slated for further discussion in a Joint Parliamentary Committee.
While Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the bill following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's nod, other voices, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, joined in the opposition, arguing that the bill undermines India's constitutional foundation. As the debate intensifies, the nation awaits the committee's findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
