Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Muhammed Basheer strongly opposed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, calling it an assault on India's democracy and Constitution. The bill, which proposes simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:59 IST
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Muhammed Basheer (Ohoto/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Muhammed Basheer voiced staunch opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, describing it as an attack on the democratic fabric and federal principles of the Indian Constitution.

Despite his protests, the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, along with 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024', was introduced in the parliament. With the backing of 269 members, the bill has been slated for further discussion in a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

While Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal presented the bill following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's nod, other voices, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, joined in the opposition, arguing that the bill undermines India's constitutional foundation. As the debate intensifies, the nation awaits the committee's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

Latest News

