In a recent development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin participated in crucial talks with Rebeca Grynspan, head of the U.N. Trade and Development agency. The discussions, as revealed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, highlighted significant concerns over Western impediments to Russian food exports.

According to ministry statements issued Tuesday, Vershinin proactively addressed these hurdles, emphasizing their impact on global food supply chains. The talks also focused on coordinating Russian contributions in grain and fertilizers with the aid of the United Nations.

This initiative aims to mitigate potential shortages and enhance international cooperation, showcasing Russia’s proactive stance on collaboration in agricultural resources under current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)