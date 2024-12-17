Left Menu

Diplomacy in Focus: Russian UN Talks on Food Exports

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin engaged in discussions with Rebeca Grynspan, head of the U.N. Trade and Development agency. The talks centered on Western impediments to Russian food exports and the coordination of Russian grain and fertilizer donations with UN support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:40 IST
Diplomacy in Focus: Russian UN Talks on Food Exports
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin participated in crucial talks with Rebeca Grynspan, head of the U.N. Trade and Development agency. The discussions, as revealed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, highlighted significant concerns over Western impediments to Russian food exports.

According to ministry statements issued Tuesday, Vershinin proactively addressed these hurdles, emphasizing their impact on global food supply chains. The talks also focused on coordinating Russian contributions in grain and fertilizers with the aid of the United Nations.

This initiative aims to mitigate potential shortages and enhance international cooperation, showcasing Russia’s proactive stance on collaboration in agricultural resources under current geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024