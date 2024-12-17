Left Menu

Rajasthan's Millet Research Boost: A New Era in Agriculture

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research is being established in Barmer, Rajasthan with a budget of Rs 8.50 crore. Progress includes infrastructure development with Rs 2.5 crore spent and land allocation of 98.8 acres. Additionally, applications for export-oriented processing units in Jodhpur are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:42 IST
Rajasthan's Millet Research Boost: A New Era in Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

The ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research is set to open in Barmer, Rajasthan, an initiative announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The project boasts a budgetary allocation of Rs 8.50 crore, signaling a significant investment in the region's agricultural future.

So far, expenditures of Rs 2.5 crore have been allocated to develop infrastructure, secure equipment, and implement farm tools. In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, the minister confirmed the deployment of two scientists, including a Center Head, to spearhead the upcoming research activities.

The Rajasthan government has shown its support by allotting 98.8 acres for the institute. In addition, the state has reviewed ten subsidy applications aimed at supporting export-driven processing units for Jeera and Isabgol in Jodhpur, potentially boosting local agriculture further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024