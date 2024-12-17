Rajasthan's Millet Research Boost: A New Era in Agriculture
The ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research is being established in Barmer, Rajasthan with a budget of Rs 8.50 crore. Progress includes infrastructure development with Rs 2.5 crore spent and land allocation of 98.8 acres. Additionally, applications for export-oriented processing units in Jodhpur are underway.
The ICAR-Indian Institute of Millet Research is set to open in Barmer, Rajasthan, an initiative announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The project boasts a budgetary allocation of Rs 8.50 crore, signaling a significant investment in the region's agricultural future.
So far, expenditures of Rs 2.5 crore have been allocated to develop infrastructure, secure equipment, and implement farm tools. In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, the minister confirmed the deployment of two scientists, including a Center Head, to spearhead the upcoming research activities.
The Rajasthan government has shown its support by allotting 98.8 acres for the institute. In addition, the state has reviewed ten subsidy applications aimed at supporting export-driven processing units for Jeera and Isabgol in Jodhpur, potentially boosting local agriculture further.
