LazyPay Launches EMI Solution to Revolutionize Online Purchases in India

LazyPay, a leading financial services provider by PayU, has introduced 'LazyPay EMI', aimed at making high-value online purchases more affordable without requiring a credit card. This initiative extends its reach to new markets and is set to boost merchant conversions and customer satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:40 IST
LazyPay, the digital financial trailblazer backed by PayU, has unveiled an innovative EMI service that promises to revolutionize high-value online consumer purchases across India. By partnering with PayU Finance, LazyPay's new service eliminates the hassles of traditional credit card purchases, offering seamless financing from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

With repayment options spanning from three to twelve months, the service caters directly to consumer needs, targeting sectors including travel, education, health, and insurance. This expansion marks a significant step in LazyPay's journey to enhance its presence in large Average Ticket Size (ATS) markets.

Ankit Nahata, LazyPay's Business Head, highlights this initiative as a pivotal moment in the company's mission to democratize access to credit. By boosting customer choice and facilitating higher conversion rates for merchants, LazyPay EMI is set to increase its customer base by up to 20% in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

