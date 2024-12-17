Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Crucial Central Bank Meetings

Global markets are on edge as central banks in the US, Japan, UK, Sweden, and Norway hold critical meetings this week. Investors anticipate a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve while others like the Bank of Japan are expected to maintain current rates amid economic pressures.

European markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, with the dollar showcasing strength as anticipation builds around key central bank meetings scheduled this week. The STOXX 600 index dipped 0.4%, and Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 saw varied performances amid uncertain economic conditions.

Notably, the US Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce a rate cut, while other central banks such as the Bank of Japan may refrain from making major changes. Lars Skovgaard at Danske Bank indicates a lack of strong economic signals boosting European markets, with US equity showing stronger performance overall.

In Asia, instability continues, particularly in South Korea, grappling with political upheavals that have impacted the Kospi index. Meanwhile, oil and gold prices fluctuate, reflective of ongoing uncertainties in global demand projections as financial entities brace for crucial policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

