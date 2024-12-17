Left Menu

CGTMSE Hits 1 Crore Guarantee Milestone for MSEs

The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) marked a milestone by approving 1 crore guarantees for MSEs. The entity, created by the government and SIDBI, supports businesses by enabling access to credit without collateral. Officials highlighted the Rs 4 lakh crore guarantees extended in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has reached a significant milestone, approving 1 crore guarantees for MSE beneficiaries. Established in August 2000 by the central government and SIDBI, CGTMSE facilitates easier access to credit for small businesses without requiring collateral or third-party guarantees.

To commemorate the achievement, an event was held with CGTMSE chairman Manoj Mittal and CEO Manish Sinha in attendance, alongside representatives from prominent banks like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Union Bank, as well as various MSMEs. Three MSE borrowers and three key Member Lending Institutions were recognized for their contributions.

Mittal, speaking at the event, highlighted the transformative effect of credit guarantees on the MSE ecosystem, driving sustainable growth. Over the past two years, Rs 4 lakh crore in credit guarantees have been issued through CGTMSE, with government plans aiming to boost this figure by another Rs 5 lakh crore within the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024