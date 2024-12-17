Left Menu

U.S. Offers $15B Loan to PG&E for Climate Resilience

The U.S. Department of Energy proposed a conditional $15 billion loan to PG&E for enhancing climate resilience in California. The funds aim to refurbish power infrastructure and expand battery storage. The loan awaits finalization under President Biden as utilities brace for extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:13 IST
U.S. Offers $15B Loan to PG&E for Climate Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has offered a conditional loan of up to $15 billion to the California-based utility PG&E. The loan intends to bolster climate resilience by allowing PG&E to upgrade its electrical grid, according to the Department of Energy on Tuesday.

PG&E, which serves about 16 million people across northern and central California, plans to use the funds for refurbishing its hydroelectric infrastructure and power lines, with provisions for expanding battery energy storage and transmission. The loan, if finalized by the DOE's Loan Programs Office, will be disbursed over several years.

This financial move comes as part of the Biden administration's push to rapidly deploy billions in LPO financing, even as the future of such loans hangs in the balance with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office. Meanwhile, PG&E is also preparing to raise $2.4 billion through a stock offering to further finance its infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024