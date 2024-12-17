India Accelerates Border Fencing and Launches Landmark All-Women Battalion

The Indian government's efforts to accelerate the completion of the border fencing project along the India-Bangladesh border were highlighted by Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a Lok Sabha address. Responding to a question from BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Rai detailed the proactive measures undertaken to engage with state administrations and construction agencies.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rai pointed out the challenges of the difficult terrain, local disputes over relocation and compensation, and compliance with the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement which limits construction. He emphasized the ongoing dialogues with state governments and Bangladesh to resolve these issues and expedite the project.

On another front, Rai announced the formation of the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force. He stated that the battalion, comprising 1,025 personnel led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, will enhance women's roles in security operations, benefiting sectors like airports, metros, and government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)