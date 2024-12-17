Left Menu

India Accelerates Border Fencing and Launches Landmark All-Women Battalion

The Indian government is fast-tracking the completion of the India-Bangladesh border fencing with coordinated efforts despite logistical challenges. Concurrently, the Central Industrial Security Force announces the creation of the first all-women battalion, enhancing female roles in security operations across various key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:50 IST
India Accelerates Border Fencing and Launches Landmark All-Women Battalion
Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's efforts to accelerate the completion of the border fencing project along the India-Bangladesh border were highlighted by Minister of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a Lok Sabha address. Responding to a question from BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Rai detailed the proactive measures undertaken to engage with state administrations and construction agencies.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Rai pointed out the challenges of the difficult terrain, local disputes over relocation and compensation, and compliance with the 2015 Land Boundary Agreement which limits construction. He emphasized the ongoing dialogues with state governments and Bangladesh to resolve these issues and expedite the project.

On another front, Rai announced the formation of the first all-women battalion of the Central Industrial Security Force. He stated that the battalion, comprising 1,025 personnel led by a Senior Mahila Commandant, will enhance women's roles in security operations, benefiting sectors like airports, metros, and government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024