Kerala's Strategic Move: Sabari Rail Project to Roll Out in Phases
The Kerala government has decided to implement the Sabari Rail Project in two phases, starting with the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal line. The state plans to cover 50% of the costs via KIIFB, and will request central approval for budget expansions. Further route extensions may connect with Vizhinjam.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has chaired a pivotal meeting deciding the phased implementation of the Sabari Rail Project. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed the state government will seek central-level approval to advance the project. The first phase will feature the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal railway line.
The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) remains committed to financing half of the construction costs, a decision unwavering in light of recent discussions. Moreover, the state proposes an exclusion of this financial commitment from the borrowing limit, asserting no necessity for a tripartite agreement with the Reserve Bank of India.
Originally proposed in the Railway Budget of 1997-98, the Sabari railway line faces renewed momentum. Despite partial completion and past financial freezes, prospects for future expansions, potentially linking to Vizhinjam, underscore its significance in Kerala's strategic transportation agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
