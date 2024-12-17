Left Menu

Kerala's Strategic Move: Sabari Rail Project to Roll Out in Phases

The Kerala government has decided to implement the Sabari Rail Project in two phases, starting with the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal line. The state plans to cover 50% of the costs via KIIFB, and will request central approval for budget expansions. Further route extensions may connect with Vizhinjam.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has chaired a pivotal meeting deciding the phased implementation of the Sabari Rail Project. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office revealed the state government will seek central-level approval to advance the project. The first phase will feature the Angamaly-Erumeli-Nilakkal railway line.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) remains committed to financing half of the construction costs, a decision unwavering in light of recent discussions. Moreover, the state proposes an exclusion of this financial commitment from the borrowing limit, asserting no necessity for a tripartite agreement with the Reserve Bank of India.

Originally proposed in the Railway Budget of 1997-98, the Sabari railway line faces renewed momentum. Despite partial completion and past financial freezes, prospects for future expansions, potentially linking to Vizhinjam, underscore its significance in Kerala's strategic transportation agenda.

