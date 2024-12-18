Left Menu

U.S. Approves $130 Million Precision Guidance Sale to Norway

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $130 million sale of precision guidance kits and fuzes to Norway. Northrop Grumman has been named as the principal contractor for this potential military equipment deal, signifying strengthened defense collaboration between the two nations.

Updated: 18-12-2024 01:48 IST
The U.S. State Department has given its nod for a potential sale of precision guidance kits and fuzes to Norway, marking a deal valued at approximately $130 million. This step is seen as enhancing military collaboration and defense capabilities between the U.S. and Norway.

According to the Pentagon's announcement on Tuesday, the transaction highlights a growing alliance between Western nations amidst evolving global security challenges. Precision equipment like these kits are crucial in modern warfare for ensuring accuracy and reducing collateral damage.

Northrop Grumman, a leading defense contractor, has been named as the principal contractor for this potential sale. The announcement underscores the company's strategic role in supporting international defense agreements and bolsters its global market position in defense technology.

